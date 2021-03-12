Sara “has brought us so much joy into our lives,” says the Everard family asking for information





Sarah Everard's family said she was "strong and principled," a "wonderful daughter and sister." in a document released today. And citizens were asked to assist the police in their investigation.

It was learned this afternoon that the arrested police officer had been taken to hospital with serious head injuries on suspicion of his murder, but was later arrested again.

