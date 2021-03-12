Uncategorized
UK denounces China’s proposal to assess loyalty of Hong Kong’s election candidates to Beijing
Major members of the U.S. Congress want to call for more sanctions on China after rejecting foreign criticism and passing a new law, reducing the proportion of democratically elected lawmakers in Hong Kong. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)
Foreign Minister Dominic Raab has said the space for democratic debate is “empty”. Jonathan Rugman, a foreign affairs correspondent, reported. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .
