Earthquake information: Light Mag. 4.3 Earthquake – Los Andes Province, 180 km west of Salta, the capital, Salta, Argentina, Thursday, March 11, 2021 3:48 PM (GMT -3)





4.3 magnitude earthquake at a depth of 169 km

Mar 11 18:53 UTC: First to report: GFZ after 5 minutes. March 11 18:56: The depth of the Hypocenter Center was recalculated from 185.0 to 179.0 km (115 to 111 miles). Epicenter location of 3.2 km (2 mi) corrected towards ENE 11 Mar 21:14: magnitude recalculated from 4.5 to 4.3. The depth of the hypocenter was recalculated from 179.0 to 170.0 km (111 to 106 miles). Corrected epicenter location of 8.2 km (5.1 mi) towards E.11 March 21:28: epicenter depth was recalculated from 170.0 to 169.0 km (106 to 105 mi). The epicenter location was corrected at 1.5 km (0.9 mi) to the northeast.

Updated on Thursday 11th March 2021 at 18:57

An earthquake of average magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale is reported 87 kilometers west of San Antonio de los Cupres, Argentina

Earthquake 4.5 March 11 3:48 pm (GMT -3)

A 4.5 magnitude earthquake near San Antonio de los Cupres, Los Andes Province, Salta, Argentina, was reported just 9 minutes ago by the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ), which is one of the main international agencies monitoring seismic activity at all around the world. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 179 km below the epicenter early in the afternoon of Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 3:48 PM local time. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or as other agencies release their reports. Many people felt it and it didn’t cause any harm. In San Antonio de los Cupres (which lies 4,000, 87 km away), the earthquake may not have been felt. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the size and depth if these change and follow up if other important earthquake news becomes available. If you are in the region, please submit your experience to us through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

Date and time: March 11, 2021 18:48:26 UTC – Local time at epicenter: Thursday, March 11, 2021 3:48 PM (GMT -3) Size: 4.3 Depth: 169.0 km Latitude / longitude of epicenter: 24.26 ° S / 67.09 ° W (Departamento de Los Andes, Salta, Argentina) Nearest volcano: Aracar (69 km / 43 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 78 km (49 mi) west of San Antonio de los Cupres (population: 4,000) – > See earthquakes nearby! 180 km (112 mi) NW Salta (Population: 512,700) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 182 km (113 miles) west of San Salvador de Jujuy (Population: 305,900) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 190 km (118 miles) west of Balbala (Jujuy) (population: 48,200) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 226 km (140 mi) west of San Pedro de Jujuy (Population: 58,400) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 239 km (149 mi)) WSW of Libertador General San Martin (population: 49,300) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 308 km (191 miles) west of Oran (Population: 74,100) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 335 km (208 mi) northwest from Yerba Buena (Tucuman) (population: 50,800) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 341 km (212 mi) northwest of Tucuman (population: 781,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 388 km (241 mi) NWT Tagal (pop: 60,800) -> Watch nearby earthquakes Weather in epicenter at quake time: few clouds 14.5 ° C (58 ° F), humidity: 13%, winds: 4 m / s (9 knots) from NNE Basic data source: GFZ (German Research Center for Geosciences) Rated output energy: 1.8 × 1011 Joules (49.4 MWh, equivalent to 42.5 tons of TNT) More information

If you feel this earthquake (or if you are near the epicenter), please share your experience and provide a short “Felt It” report! Other users would love to hear about it and also if you don’t feel an earthquake despite your presence in the area please report it! Your contribution is also valuable to seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or the map to indicate where you are during an earthquake. Thank you! Data of the earthquake itself has been reported by various agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more confident you will be in the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

MagnitudeDepthLocationSourceM 4.3169 km Chile-Argentina Border RegionGFZM 4.6170 kmSALTA, ARGENTINAEMSCM 4.4207 km82 Km Al SE De Socaire, ArgentinaGUG (U. Chile) M 4.6174 km87 Km W of San Antonio De Los Cobres, ArgentinaUSGSM 4.6172 km84 KmS of San Argentina, Los Cobres 4.5184 km Border Zone between Chile and Argentina USP User reports on this earthquake (1)

The capital of Salta (177.6 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Don’t feel (reported by our app)

