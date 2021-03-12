The impact of a magnitude 9 earthquake in Japan is still being felt today – Court House News Service





Researchers combed 10 years of seismic data from Japan’s volatile trench to better understand the threat posed by the fault that caused the fatal 2011 Tohoku-Aoki earthquake.

Aerial view of Ishinomaki, Japan, a week after a magnitude 9.0 earthquake and subsequent tsunami that devastated the area. (USMC photo by Lance Corporal Ethan Johnson)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (CN) – An earthquake measuring 9 on the Richter scale hit Japan’s Tohoku coast in 2011 and triggered a deadly tsunami that devastated the region, leaving devastation and turbulence still evident today, according to a study released Thursday that examines seismic data. Over the years.

The Tohoku-Aoki earthquake struck Japan on March 11, 2011, the largest massive earthquake ever recorded in the country.

The earthquake and the resulting 124-foot tsunami – one of the largest tsunamis recorded in geological history – caused an estimated $ 160 billion in losses and left communities reeling, unable to fully recover even after a decade.

Even now, the earthquake threatens the global environment after it paralyzes the notorious Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant.

Japan’s National Police Agency has recorded an estimated 18,500 people dead or missing after the massive earthquake and tsunami.

Earthquakes are not strange on the Japanese Tohoku coast. One of the most seismically active areas in the country, the region has seen its share over decades of powerful tsunami-induced earthquakes.

However, the 2011 Tohoku-Aoki earthquake was the first earthquake to be comprehensively recorded by a complex network of seismic instruments plotted across the Japan Trench.

The trench region – a highly volatile region located off the northeast coast of Japan’s main island – has frequent seismic activity due to plate tectonics.

In the trench area, massive amounts of pressure caused the Pacific Plate to depress below the Okhotsk Plate, resulting in severe earth-shaking erosion.

The 2011 Thoku-Aoki earthquake occurred when the region where the two plates meet – known as the fault slope – unexpectedly tore a deep part of the rift.

Researchers at the Japan Marine Earth Science and Technology Agency in Yokohama sought to examine the past decade data collected along the trench area in order to better understand the impact of the 2011 earthquake.

Study lead author Shuichi Kodaira and colleagues relied on a deep-sea drilling project to collect soil samples from plate boundaries.

Sample analyzes revealed serious failures in plate structure and poor soil formation, according to the study published Thursday in the journal Science.

“This showed that the plate boundary crack is rich in weak layers of clay, and suggested that thermal pressure within the clay layers led to an exceptionally large cosmic rift slip,” the study said.

The researchers said the results show that the likelihood of another major earthquake in the region is relatively low, according to the study titled “Tsunami Earthquake Investigation in the Japan Trench.”

However, continued seismic activity in the shallow portion of the Japan Trench and the structural weakness of the plate mean that earthquakes and resulting tsunamis will continue to pose a threat to the Tohoku region.

“The sticky, elastic relaxation predominates in the central part of the trench, where the large cosmic slip extended into the trench,” the study authors wrote. “Relaxation displaces this sea floor westward, while a posterior slip displaces it eastward around the main rupture zone. These observations, combined with the aftershock activity from earthquakes produced by the natural rift in the incoming oceanic plate, indicate that the natural extension of the trench remains in the plate Oceanic seaward in the main rupture zone. “

The researchers did not immediately respond to a request for further comment on the study at the time of this publication.

