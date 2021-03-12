Uncategorized
Why women feel unsafe on the streets of Britain
“We are tired of having to deal with potential violence. Every day, we run the risk of evaluating all common actions at all hours of our lives.” (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)
Labor MP Rosie Duffield is speaking to the House of Commons in today’s International Women’s Day debate. He has caught a lot of posts that have flooded social media in recent days. Women share their fears and experiences of sexual harassment and abuse – which police say are not enough. We speak to Daniel FinessGerald, a visiting professor of criminology at the University of Kent, Daniel Guiness, a charitable director who runs workshops in schools to help boys improve gender relations, Labor MP Jess Phillips and Sophia Moreau campaign for London women’s rights. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .
