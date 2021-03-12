Connect with us

Uncategorized

Myanmar army has accused Suu Kyi of taking $ 600,000 and gold – BBC News

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

By



Myanmar military authorities have accused Aung San Suu Kyi of ousted leader $ 600,000 (£ 430,000) and made illegal payments of gold, but have not provided evidence. It is the strongest filed by the military since February 1 when it ousted Ms. Suu Kyi and the country’s democratic leadership. Ms. Suu Kyi has been arrested in an unknown location for the past five weeks and is charged with causing “fear and alarm”, possession of illegal radio equipment and violating Covid-19 restrictions. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.

source

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: