MP Jess Phillips read names of UK women killed by men last year – BBC News





Labor MP Jess Phillips listed all the women who have died in the UK in the past year, where a man has been convicted or charged, in a debate on International Women's Day. He told parliament that "dead women are not very uncommon, dead women are common." She ended up with the name Sarah Everard, who disappeared a week ago, and is being questioned by a male police officer who is serving her on suspicion of murder.

