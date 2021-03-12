The royal family “is not a racist family,” says Prince William – BBC News





The Duke of Cambridge said the reign was "not a very racist family" after allegations made in a television interview with Harry Prince and Meghan in his first comments. Speaking on a visit to East London, Prince William said he had not yet spoken to his brother but would do so. In a televised interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan said a family member named Harry asked her "how dark" their son Archer's skin might be. Prince Harry and Meghan refused to comment on who made the comment, but Harry later clarified that it was not the Queen or the Duke of Edinburgh. Buckingham Palace said the claim is "worrying" and will be treated privately.

