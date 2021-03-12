Sarah Everard: In the end, could brands on women’s safety be changed? – BBC Newsnight





Sarah Everard’s family has paid tribute to her, “because she has brought so much joy to our lives.” Human remains were found in the woods of Kent on Wednesday in search of the 33-year-old, who was last seen in south London a week ago. A 40-year-old Met Police officer who was arrested on charges of murdering Mrs. Everard remains in custody. Sara’s disappearance has sent huge waves across the UK – many women go to social media to express their seriousness, but also personal strategies to deal with the fear of attack when they walk alone at night or during the day. But what needs to change to make women safer on our streets? Newsnight UK editor Katie Razzall reported. Along with Emma Barnett are Baroness Kennedy QC Barrister, Hampshire Chief of Police Sara Glen, activist Ben Hurst and Andrea Simon, director of the Coalition for the End of Violence Against Women. #Newsnight #BBCNews Newsnight is the BBC’s premier news and current affairs television program – with strong analysis, discussion, exclusivity and dialogue. Website: https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsnight

