Sarah Everard’s family said she had brought “so much joy” into their lives – BBC News





Sarah Everard’s family paid tribute to her, saying she had brought “so much joy” to her life, and that the person was “strong and principled,” a bright example for all. The 33-year-old was last seen walking home from a friend in Clapham, south London. Police have continued to search the woods in Ashford, Kent, where they have found human remains. A Metropolitan Police official, who has been arrested on charges of murdering Mrs. Everard, remains in custody. He was taken to hospital after being arrested in the head with a head injury. Clive Myrie presents a report by Lucy Manning on BBC News Ten. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.



source