$ 70 million has been paid for digital artwork that “does not physically exist” – BBC News





A digital work of art has been auctioned off for nearly $ 70 million and has become the first sale by an auction house of a non-physically existing work. The work, entitled “Everydays – the First 5000 Days,” was done by a relatively unknown American artist known as Beeple. The starting price was just $ 100, but a record 22 million people saw it online as it achieved an amazing sale price, making Beeple’s work one of the most valuable living artists. Clive Myrie has presented the presentation of the BBC News Ten film presented by art editor Will News Gompertz. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.



source