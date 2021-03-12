The head of John Lewis said that the future of shopping lies in the net amid an “earthquake” to change habits





The head of John Lewis says there has been an “earthquake” in the way people buy. Sharon White said combining it with a long-term change for online shopping has led to a 10-year change in 12 months. That’s a partnership with a loss of more than £ 500 million. It means that some outlets will not reopen after the lockout and employees will not receive a bonus for the first time in 68 years. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

