New Zealand sees strange earthquake sequences





The bewildering series of earthquakes that struck northern New Zealand last week may be caused by a unique form of earthquakes.

Written by Hector Gonzalez-Huizar, Ph.D., Ensenada Center for Scientific Research and Higher Education (CICESE) and Shinji Toda, PhD, IRIDeS, University of Tohoku

Citation: Gonzalez-Huizar, H., Toda, S., 2021, New Zealand sees strange earthquake sequence, Temblor, http://doi.org/10.32858/temblor.160

On March 4, 2021, a series of three major earthquakes struck within six hours of each other in the South Pacific. Earthquakes struck along 560 miles (900 km) of the Carmadec Trench, where tectonic plates meet in the Pacific Ocean and Australia. The first tremor – magnitude 7.3 – struck at 2:27 a.m. local time in the southern part of the trench, off the northeast coast of North Island of New Zealand (Te Ika-a-Māui). The resulting pattern of seismic waves indicates that they were intricately torn apart along several adjacent faults.

Large earthquakes usually trigger aftershocks on nearby faults, and in general, the largest aftershock is one unit by size smaller than the main shock – 6.3 degrees in this case. However, this earthquake was followed by a magnitude 7.4 and 8.1 on the Richter scale along the same trench, just four and six hours in a row.

This gradual increase in magnitude over time is rare for single sequences, especially for earthquakes of this magnitude. When this happens, the events are simply renamed and we call the largest earthquake in the sequence the main shock (in this case, its magnitude is 8.1), and those that precede it are called earthquakes.

The red stars in the map represent the foci of earthquakes of magnitude 7.3, 7.4 and 8.1 that occurred on Mach 4 2021. The blue arrow represents the direction of movement of the Pacific plate relative to the Australian plate. The inset shows an earthquake chart for the day, recorded by ARMA.AU in Australia, highlighting the timing of the three earthquakes.

The short time between the three earthquakes indicates that they were part of the same aftershock and main shock sequence; However, the great distance between the first two earthquakes – more than 560 miles (900 kilometers) – makes it difficult to establish a clear connection.

Triggering earthquakes

When a fault slips or bursts during an earthquake, the rock masses are shifted on either side of the fault. This shift in mass results in a redistribution of stress within the cortex. Lacerations are caused by pressure applied to the fault surface and when the stress changes, new earthquakes sometimes occur over nearby faults. The likelihood of a so-called “static stimulus” occurring after a large earthquake can be measured using a variable called the Coulomb stress variation. In general, a change in pressure greater than 0.1 bar imposed on a given fault indicates a high probability of an earthquake within a relatively short period of time (Hill, 2008).

We estimate that the stress change from the first earthquakes (of magnitude 7.3) to the rupture surface of subsequent earthquakes (magnitude 7.4 and magnitude 8.2) was less than 0.01 bar. Therefore, it is unlikely that the first earthquake caused the other two by a static firing. However, there are other mechanisms that may explain how the first earthquake indirectly caused the other two, regardless of the great distance between them. One of these mechanisms is known as dynamic operation.

Dynamic triggering of a 7.4 earthquake

When a fault is glide, the seismic waves are radiated outward from the torn region. You feel these waves as they pass through when the earth vibrates during an earthquake. Not only can they damage buildings, but these waves can temporarily increase pressure on other faults and cause more earthquakes. Unlike static stress changes, these “dynamic” stress changes are transient, but they can be much larger over long distances.

The passage of 7.3-magnitude seismic waves could cause temporary changes in faults hundreds of miles to the north, triggering their eruption. Given its depth and location in relation to known geological features, a volume of 8.1 likely occurred at the interface between the two tectonic plates (the so-called “mega-surface”) and a magnitude 7.4 likely on a rupture fault in the descending Pacific region. painting. We estimate the change of dynamic stress induced by seismic waves of magnitude 7.3 on the rupture region of magnitude 7.4.

According to our calculations, the pressure temporarily changed alternating between -0.1 to +0.1 bar as the “seismic wave” of magnitude 7.3 passed above the tear fault. This indicates that these transient seismic waves have a high capacity to induce a force of 7.4.

The model shows the temporal (dynamic) Coulomb stress variation induced by the passage of seismic waves of the Rayleigh surface from a 7.3 magnitude earthquake to a rupture of the descending plate where a magnitude 7.4 earthquake occurred four hours later. Stress was obtained as in Hill (2008), Gonzalez-Huizar and Velasco (2011).

Seismic surface waves – a specific type of seismic wave that only travel along the Earth’s surface – resulting from magnitude 7.3 took only about four minutes to reach a site with a magnitude of 7.4. However, magnitude 7.4 happened about four hours later. In general, the cases of dynamic operation are difficult to demonstrate, especially when the excited earthquake does not occur immediately with the arrival of the seismic waves. However, the cases of “late” dynamic operation are well documented. Seismologists believe that in these cases, stress changes resulting from the passage of seismic waves cause permanent damage to the faults contacts, a slow slip or fluid leakage into faults, leading to the progression of a slow process that ends with the earthquake (Parsons, 2005; Shelley et al. 2011; Castro et al., 2015).

Interestingly, we found that this region experienced many instances of dynamic lag in the past. We found that at least four other distant earthquakes, large (greater than 8.0 degrees), likely caused moderate (greater than 5.0 degrees) earthquakes in this region. At least one of these moderate earthquakes occurred within 15 hours after the seismic waves produced by the earthquakes causing the region passed. In comparison, there were no earthquakes of moderate magnitude in the previous three days.

Our preliminary results indicate that earthquakes in the Kermadec Trench can be triggered by small pressure fluctuations, such as those caused by the passage of seismic waves. Previous studies show that even small changes in stress induced by ground tides are able to control earthquakes along the trench (Hirose et al., 2019), indicating a high susceptibility to stimulation.

Map showing the epicenter (black stars) of recent large earthquakes (greater than 8.0 degrees) that are likely to cause moderate earthquakes (greater than 5.0 degrees) near the source of the magnitude 7.4 earthquake (within an area limited to the red square). The three seismic centers discussed in this study (red stars) are also shown.

An earthquake of 8.1 magnitude occurred

A magnitude 7.4 earthquake appears to trigger a magnitude 8.1 earthquake by triggering a steady earthquake. The distance between epicenters is only about 30 miles (50 kilometers) and it occurred with a difference of approximately 100 minutes. In order to investigate how earthquakes of magnitude 7.4 and 8.1 increased the likelihood of future earthquakes, we estimated the pressure that these two earthquakes would transfer to nearby faults. This requires knowledge of the location, geometry, and direction of faults – information that can be obtained from seismic wave analysis of previous earthquakes that occurred on those faults. Faults or faults are represented in the maps using focal mechanisms, often referred to as “shore balls,” that indicate the direction and direction of sliding of the fault section that caused the earthquake. The long bug is more accurately represented by a series of slightly different beach balls rather than a simple plane. We calculated the pressure from the magnitude 7.4 and 8.1 earthquakes on the surrounding shore balls. For the magnitude 7.4 earthquake, we found a dense “aura” of red beach balls near the epicenter, indicating that this earthquake transferred significant pressure to the surrounding energetic faults, bringing them closer to collapse. A simpler way of looking at static stress transfer is shown in the inset at the bottom right. The future rupture surface with a strength of 8.1 has a greater area of ​​red than blue, indicating a net increase in failure stress.

Below, we can see that after a force of 8.1 on the Richter scale, a group of blue beach balls highlight where the pressure has decreased. But there are a lot of red beach balls, too, especially north and south of the shredded area. Therefore, this sequence may never end.

The map shows the pressure transferred to the shore balls of magnitude 7.4 (left panel) and earthquakes of magnitude 8.1 (right panel). The direction of each shore ball provides information on the fault direction (or fault section) the pressure is transmitted to, and the direction of potential slip in an earthquake. Color represents the amount of pressure transferred. The inset shows the pressure resolved at the future level with a magnitude of 8.1 caused by the magnitude 7.4 earthquake.

