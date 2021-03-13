The Pentagon has been pushed back by Tucker Carlson after mocking women in the armed forces





In an unusual rebuke, the Pentagon and several senior members of the U.S. military called Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Thursday for mocking women serving in the armed forces for the sexist segment. Carlson, who actually faces Fox and organizes the main session of the right channel, shook President Joe Biden on Tuesday by saying the U.S. military had created uniforms to properly accommodate women because it created maternity flight suits for pregnant women. and updated hairstyle conditions. “So we have new hairstyles and maternity flight attire,” Carlson threw out. “Pregnant women will fight our wars. It’s a mockery of the U.S. military.” Carlson’s comments provoked a harsh reaction on Wednesday and Thursday when some of the top members of the U.S. military who went to Twitter described Carlson as a harmful and divisive rhetorician. #CNN # News #CNNEnpresa.



