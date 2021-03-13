Uncategorized
Armed men kidnap college students
The armed men stormed a university in northwestern Nigeria in the early hours of March 12, shot and abducted an unknown number of students, a police spokesman told CNN. The students were kidnapped at the Federal University of Forest Machining (Mando, Kaduna). This is the fourth mass kidnapping of an academic institution in northern Nigeria since December 2020 and police say they are working to rescue the students. #CNN #New.
