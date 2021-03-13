Police said they have recovered the body of Sarah Everard





A confirmation that the family of Sarah Everard did not want to be heard was made public by the Metropolitan Police at lunch. The body found hidden in the Kent forest was that of a 33-year-old man who went missing from a friend’s house nine days ago. One of his officers continues to inquire about his kidnapping and murder. In the final minutes, the National Court judge refused to intervene to lift the police ban on women who want to hold a vigil in honor of Sarah’s Everard tomorrow. .



source