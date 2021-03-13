Joe Biden expects July 4 to be US ‘Independence Day’ from Covid – BBC News





U.S. President Joe Biden has said he is hopeful that America can mark “independence” from Covid-19 if people get vaccinated on July 4th. In his first speech as president, Mr. Biden said Biden would order states to allow all adults to be vaccinated against coronavirus by May 1. Mr. Biden spoke a year later after the outbreak was classified as a global pandemic and until the next day – half a million Americans have been killed since. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCNews #JoeBiden #Covid.



source