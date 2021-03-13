London police accused of killing Sarah Everard – BBC News





A London police officer has been accused of kidnapping and killing Sarah Everard for disappearing on her way home in south London. The body of the 33-year-old woman was found in the woods of Kent a week after she was last seen on March 3rd. Wayne Couzens, 48, will appear in Westminster Magistrates Court on Saturday on charges of murder. Durham University has paid tribute to Mrs Everard, saying she is a "beloved graduate".

