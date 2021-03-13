Democrats in the NY congress have called for Governor Cuomo to resign





A majority in the New York Democratic House asked Gov. Andrew Cuomo to step down as Democrat on Friday because he denounced sexual harassment and handled Covid-19’s deaths in state nursing homes. Members of the New York congress were largely silent on allegations that Democratic lawmakers were directing calls for Cuomo’s resignation. Surprising and coordinated announcements sent shockwaves across the state and could indicate a turning point in the scandal. Cuomo has vigorously resisted calls for resignation, and has thrown opponents out as a political maneuver. The congressional group that is demanding his resignation brings together members from all ideological lines of the party and brings together senior officials and younger progressive lawmakers associated with the state’s political organization. Their decision, less than 24 hours earlier, was taken by another Democrats in the state assembly to launch an indictment investigation that will be conducted in conjunction with the independent probe of the state attorney general. At least a dozen New York House Democrats said Friday that Cuomo should resign, arguing that the allegations have hampered his ability to govern and serve the people of New York effectively. A source familiar with the previous talks of the coordinated call for Cuomo’s resignation on Friday said the group had been in contact as allegations spread, but agreed on Thursday to move forward together. They decided to wait until Friday morning so as not to step on President Joe Biden’s speech on Thursday night. #AndrewCuomo #CNN #Berria.



