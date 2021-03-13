Beeple’s digital ‘NFT’ artwork alone is selling for 50 million euros at auction





When Christie’s auctioned a work of art for 50 million euros yesterday, it showed that the world’s top art market was changing tremendously. The sale turned the 39-year-old American into the third richest artist known as Beeple. What’s different about 5,000 images and drawn collages made over 5,000 days doesn’t exist in physical form – it’s only available digitally. Bitcoin was the answer to the currency on the internet. NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are now called digital versions of a collection. With traditional paintings like the Mona Lisa, exact copies cannot be made. For digitally made works of art, the rules are different. A person can prove that they own the original artwork with their non-fungible token, but anyone can click and download a copy of the artwork for them. Lady Pheonix is ​​the chief curator of digital arts and a good friend of Beeple. It was up for auction online yesterday. .



