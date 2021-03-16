I felt the Ontario earthquake in upstate New York | The nation and the world





Winchester, Ontario – People felt a slight earthquake of 2.7 magnitude around Ontario and northern New York on Saturday night.

Centered approximately 15 miles north of Ogdensburg between Canadian towns in North Dundas and North Greenville, the earthquake was first reported by the United States Geological Survey at 7:50 pm on Saturday, and information was last updated on Monday afternoon with time Short.

On the Richter scale, earthquakes of intensity ranging from 1.0 to 9.0 or higher, with earthquakes of less than 2.0 being considered subtle, and those in the range of 2.0 to 3.9 usually described as slight by the US Geological Survey – objects can be Small interior noticeable vibration.

Canadian and American residents provided a total of 511 responses to the USGS via online and telephone reporting methods at earthquake information centers.

The responses covered 16 postal codes and 32 municipalities, indicating that the earthquake was felt the Far East from the epicenter as Cornwall near the Quebec border, and as far south as Briar Hill in Saint Lawrence County, the town of Oswigache. Residents of Waddington, Ogdensburg, Lisbon, Ottawa and several villages in Ontario reported that they felt the earthquake.

Responses and data were compiled by teams at the USGS National Earthquake Information Center in Colorado.

The northern country experiences occasional seismic activity – a 3.28-magnitude earthquake was recorded in Quebec last year – but most caused little or no damage and was not noticed by the majority of residents in the earthquake radius.

The area affected by the Ontario earthquake is part of the Western Quebec earthquake zone, where minor earthquakes are felt three or four times a year, according to the USGS. The most recent major earthquake causing major damage was recorded in 1935 at the northwestern tip of the area.

There were no reports of damage or injuries as a result of Saturday’s earthquake, which struck nearly two weeks after severe earthquakes were felt in Greece.

The Balkans are seismically active every year, and a magnitude 6.3 earthquake from central Greece on March 3 caused damage to buildings and vehicles, although no serious injuries were reported. A second major earthquake, measuring 5.6 magnitude, was recorded by the US Geological Survey on Friday on the mainland and its islands, with aftershocks still being reported over the weekend.

In the fall, Greek and Turkish communities are devastated by an earthquake and tsunami measuring 7.0 on the Richter scale, killing more than 100 people and displacing thousands.

If you feel what you think is an earthquake, you can file an online report to USGS “Have you felt it?” Database on the earthquake website: usgs.gov / data / dyfi.

