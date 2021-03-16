Increasing unionist anger over GB-NI border controls





The European Union has initiated anti-UK lawsuits for unilaterally delaying the next phase of customs controls at the Irish Sea border. He says the government has deliberately violated international law. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

Not long ago ministers said the controls agreed in the Northern Ireland Protocol were not a cause for concern. Now they have changed the stick. So is the Democratic Unionist Party. He is outraged, especially among unionists, by saying the checks are damaging businesses and threatening the Union with the UK.



