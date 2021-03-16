Doctors in Myanmar have called for UN intervention after the protesters were killed





This report contains disturbing images from the beginning.

Protests continue in Myanmar after authorities imposed a fighting law in large parts of Yangon and Mandalay. Sunday marks the deadliest day of six-week protests, with the UN saying at least 138 peaceful protesters have been killed in a coup last month. The medical profession has been at the forefront of the Civil Disobedience Movement and leading physicians have spoken to this program to demand UN intervention.



