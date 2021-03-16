Why does so much violence against women go unpunished? – BBC Newsnight





What do Sarah Everard’s murders tell us, her responses, and the size of the data on violence against women in 2021 about Britain? We will also look at rape conviction rates and ask them why they have dropped when police reports have risen significantly in the last five years. Newsnight’s Deb Cohen reported that Emily Maitlis is joined by @DoughtyStreet Chambers barrister Harriet Johnson, Sistah Space CEO Ngozi Fulani and House Abuse Commissioner Nicole Jacobs. #BBCNews #BBC #Newsnight Newsnight is the BBC’s premier news and current affairs television program – with strong analysis, discussion, exclusivity and dialogue. Website: https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsnight

