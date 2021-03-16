Why some countries have stopped AstraZeneca vaccines – BBC News





Things are getting harder with the AstraZeneca vaccine in Europe. Despite good use by the World Health Organization, 11 European countries, including Germany, France, Italy and Spain, have temporarily suspended their use of the vaccine. WHO vaccine safety experts are meeting on Tuesday to examine the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab. Blood clots have been reported in Europe after being vaccinated. The numbers are below the level that could be expected in the general population. The BBC's Ros Atkins has been trying to figure out what's going on with the European AstraZeneca vaccine.

