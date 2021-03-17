Best Excadrill Move Set in Pokemon Sword and Shield





Given Excadrill’s impressive stats and excellent range of motion, it’s no mystery that the Pokemon slash mole has been popular since it first appeared in Generation V.

Due to its hard and ground type, Excadrill is immune to both toxin and electrolyte attacks and is resistant to many others. This defensive writing makes up for her other nasty stats, allowing Excadrill to set up some truly devastating sweeps with the plethora of powerful moves at her disposal.

Note: This article is not objective and reflects the author’s opinion.

What's the best Excadrill set of moves in Pokemon Sword and Shield?

Not only does Excadrill have devastating attack but also acceptable speed stats. The general plan with Excadrill is to sharpen its attack before using its wide coverage decently to sweep the enemy team. Overall, Excadrill is a flexible option that most players can easily pick and use.

This move set is designed for players in casual play, with a small note at the end for a possible alternate set:

Iron Quake Head DanceRock Slide Lyrics

The earthquake is a terrifying weapon in Excadrill’s hand. With Broken Attack Stats, Swords Dance Self-Boost, and STAB (Same Genre Attack Bonus), Earthquake is sure to take out even the most staunch opponents.

Iron Head is a decently solid action with 80 bases of strength and 100% accuracy. It pales in comparison to Earthquake, but against Pokemon that resist Earth-type moves, Iron Head is a perfectly acceptable alternative. It doesn’t hurt a 30% chance (in case the opposing Pokemon remains) either.

The sword dance is here for obvious reasons. Players can take advantage of Excadrill’s defensive writing to set up a Swords Dance or two before eliminating an enemy in one straight pass. This strategy works well for Mold Breaker, but it really shines as Sand Rush on the sandstorm team because it’s hard to overclock a Pokemon that has already doubled its great speed.

Rock Slide is the fourth step on this list just to cover writing. While Mold Breaker can handle abilities, it doesn’t negate Ground’s inability to hit a flying Pokemon. Rock Slide easily handles flying and bug types as well as anything else Iron Head and Earthquake can’t handle.

An alternative strategy is to capture Toxic over Swords Dance and Stealth Rock on Rock Slide. This makes Excadrill in the Pokemon group opponents still have to be wary of due to the sheer strength of the earthquake.

Mold Breaker allows Excadrill to poison Pokemon that would normally not be poisoned thanks to abilities like Immunity and Leaf Guard. Meanwhile, Sand Rush lets Excadrill use these moves before the opponent has a chance to try to take out Excadrill.

