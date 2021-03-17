Uncategorized
CNN in Rome, Italy entering the third closure
Italy has introduced another blockade, as the government is trying to have a final round of coronavirus cases mixed with the presence of new variants. Half of Italy’s 20 regions, which include the cities of Rome, Milan and Venice, are under new coronavirus restrictions as of March 15. The measures will be effective until April 6. CNN’s Melissa Bell reported from Rome. #CNN #New.
source
