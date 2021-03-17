Earthquake information: Mag average. 4.4 earthquake – Nueva Vizcaya, Cagayan Valley, 41 km east of Baguio, Philippines, Wednesday, March 17, 2021 5:58 PM (GMT +8)





An average earthquake of 4.4 magnitude at a depth of 4 km

Mar 17 10:10 UTC: First to report: PHIVOLCS 12 minutes later Mar 17 11:35: Volume recalculated from 4.2 to 4.4. The depth of the hypocenter was recalculated from 1.0 to 4.0 km (0.6 to 2.5 miles). The epicenter location was corrected at 7.4 km (4.6 mi) in a northwestern direction.

Update Wednesday, March 17th 2021, 10:15

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake strikes near Payombong, Nueva Vizcaya, Cagayan Valley, Philippines

4.2 Earthquake Mar 17 5:58 pm (GMT +8)

Just 17 minutes ago, a 4.2-magnitude earthquake occurred near Bayumbung, Nueva Vizcaya, Cagayan Valley, Philippines. The earthquake was recorded on the afternoon of Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 5:58 PM local time, at a very shallow depth of one kilometer below the surface, and the event was presented by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), the first seismic agency. To report this, a second report was later released by the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), which also listed it as a 4.2 magnitude earthquake.Based on the preliminary seismic data, the earthquake should not have caused any major damage, but it may have been felt by it. Many people describe it as a slight shaking in the epicenter area. The weak vibration was probably felt in Salinas (population 2,500) located 18 km from the epicenter, Bayumbung (population 48,200) at 21 km, Bambang (population 22,800) 22 km, Solano (population 36,200) 24 km away Km, Baggabag B (population 25,000) is 25 km, Trinidad (population 41,300) is 40 km, and Baguio City (population 272,700) 41 km. Other cities or cities near the epicenter where you may have felt very weak include the tremors of Santiago (108,400 people) located 65 km from the epicenter.

Date and time: March 17, 2021 09:58:00 UTC – Local time at epicenter: Wednesday, March 17, 2021 5:58 PM (GMT +8) Size: 4.4 Depth: 4.0 km Latitude / Longitude of epicenter: 16.58 ° N / 120.93 ° E (Benguet County, Cordillera, Philippines) Nearest volcano: Santo Tomas (49 km / 30 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 19 km (12 mi) south of Bogias (Benguet) (population: 6,190) -> Watch Earthquakes nearby! 26 km (16 mi) west of Bayombung (Cagayan Valley) (Population: 48,200) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 28 km (17 mi) northwest of Solano (Nueva Vizcaya, Cagayan Valley) (Population: 36200) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 29 km (18 mi) northwest of Pampang (Nueva Vizcaya, Cagayan Valley) (Population: 22,800) -> See nearby earthquakes! 29 km (18 mi) northwest of Bagabag B (Nueva Vizcaya, Cagayan Valley) (pop: 25,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 35 km (22 mi) south of Mankayan (Benguet) (population: 15,900) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 36 km (22 mi) north of Itogon (Bingit) (Pop: 28,400) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 39 km (24 mi) ENE of Trinidad (population: 41,300) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 40 km (25 mi) ENE from Baguio City (Population: 2 72,700) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 220 km (137 miles) north of Manila (National Capital Region) (Population: 1,600,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: intense rain 17.9 ° C (64 F), humidity: 96%, wind: 1 m / s (1 kts) from NNW Primary data source: PHIVOLCS (Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology) Estimated outgoing energy : 2.5 × 1011 joules (69.8 MWh, equivalent to 60 tons) Further information

MagnitudeDepthLocationSourceM 4.44 km011 Km N 64 ° W from Ambaguio (Nueva Vizcaya), Philippines PHIVOLCSM 4.738 kmLUZON, PHILIPPINESEMSCM 4.738 km3 Km WSW of Buliwao, Philippines USGSUser reports on this earthquake (42)

41.6 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / MMI IV / 1-2 seconds: 1 gentle shake, then 1 clear shake. 5 minutes later too | One user found this interesting.

Baguio City / MMI II / Very Short: Only slight shaking but with aftershocks after minutes | One user found this interesting.

Philippines / light shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 sec

Metro Manila, Quezon City (209.5 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Imperceptible: Do not shiver but feel a little dizzy. (Reported by our app)

Baguio City / Moderate Shaking (MMI V) / Rattling, shaking: My plexiglas fell off due to shaking.

Dupax del Sur Nueva Vizcaya / Light Shaking (MMI IV) / 2-5 s

Ambagu, Nueva Vizcaya (13.1 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI V) / Rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: Shock like I don’t want to sleep, I’m still tense, it’s scary, God please

Baguio City / Strong Shake (MMI VI) / 2-5s: I was scared and nervous because it was so strong, I really felt the shaking of the house and it followed again about 3 seconds … I heard screams from the neighbor but remained calm but I was very tense and scared

Biompong / MMI IV / 2-5 sec

Baguio City / Benguet / Light Shaking (MMI IV) / Clank, Shaking: Brie Bro.

Baguio City proper / MMI IV / Single side vibration / 5-10 sec

San Fernando City not uniting (171.7 km north of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 1-2 sec

Santiago City / Very weak vibration (MMI II)

AGOO / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Too short

San Juan La Union / Soft vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (Side)

Baggio / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 1-2 sec

Solano Nueva Vizcaya / Mild vibration (MMI V) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds

Baguio City / MMI IV / Single Side Vibration / 2-5 sec

Irisan Tuba / Light shaking (MMI IV) / 2-5s: House movement with both earthquakes a few minutes away. Nothing fell off but there was a rattling of some of the elements that clenched tightly.

KAYAPA / Mild vibration (MMI IV)

Rosales Pangasinan / Moderate shaking (MMI V): Sitting on the sofa while printing some school activities, when this happens

Brgy. RA Padilla, Carranglan, and Nueva Ecija / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 2-5s: I was lying down (taking a nap) in Potaca when I suddenly felt there was a continuous tremor. Some of our furniture has slight vibration as well. My grandson felt the earthquake inside our house, too.

Loakan Magsaysay, Baguio City / Very Weak Vibration (MMI II) / Minor roll (sideways tilt in one direction) / 2-5 seconds: At first I thought I felt dizzy but ground and my laptop was really moving.

Solano / Light Shaking (MMI IV)

Ambagio, Nueva Vizcaya / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / 5-10 sec

Baguio City, Maria Bassa Street / Strong shaking (MMI VI)

Bonfal West, Bayombong Nueva Vizcaya / Light Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (Side) Swing / 2-5 seconds

PSGIO / Strong vibration (MMI VI)

Bambang, Nueva Vizcaya / Mild vibration (MMI V) / 2-5 seconds

6.4 km ENE or epicenter [Map] / Soft vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal oscillation (Side) / 1-2 sec

Baguio City (Cordillera) / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / Very short: It was very strong but only felt it once

Bagabag / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / 15-20 seconds

Solano Nueva Vizcaya / Moderate Vibration (MMI V)

Tuba / Light vibration (MMI IV) / 2-5s

Baguio City / MMI II / Very Short

Benalonan (69.9 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 2-5sec: soft motion for 3sec. (Reported by our app)

Baguio City / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal Swing (Side) / 1-2 sec

66.1 km west of the epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 1-2 sec

Baguio City / Very weak vibration (MMI II)

Baguio City / MMI V / Single vertical bump

Baguio City / Very weak vibration (MMI II)

Santa Rosa (260.7 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Don’t feel (reported by our app)

