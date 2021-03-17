A 4.2-magnitude earthquake strikes 65 kilometers northeast of Bislej, the Philippines, early afternoon / VolcanoDiscovery





See also: monthly reports

Wed, 17 Mar 2021 06:39

06:39 am | Posted by: Earthquake Monitor

4.2 Earthquake Mar 17 2:16 pm (GMT +8)

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake near Beslig, Surigao del Sur, Caraja, Philippines, was reported just 23 minutes ago by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), which is the main national agency monitoring seismic activity in this part of the world. The earthquake occurred 12 km below the epicenter early in the afternoon of Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 2:16 pm local time. The exact size, epicenter, and depth of the earthquake can be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. The Seismic Center (EMSC) which recorded the 4.2 magnitude earthquake also, based on the preliminary seismic data, the earthquake should not have caused any major damage, but it was probably felt by many people as a slight shaking in the epicenter area. A weak tremor was probably felt in Marihatag (3800 inhabitants) located 20 km from the epicenter, and Aras Asan (5,100 inhabitants) 22 km away. Include tandag (population 29,000) located 45 km from the epicenter, Lianga (population 13,600) at 45 km, San Francisco (population 18,500) 64 km, Bah Bah (population 28,600) 65 km away, Beslig (Population 67,600) 65 km, Bayujan (40,600) 78 km, and Butuan (309700) 105 km.

If you feel like this, report it on our website or app now!

Download and upgrade the Volcanoes & Earthquakes app to get one of the fastest online seismic alerts: Android | Earthquake data:

I felt this earthquake

Date and time: March 17, 2021 2:16 PM (GMT +8) local time (March 17, 2021 06:16 GMT) Size: 4.2 Depth: 12.0 km Latitude / Center longitude: 8.78 ° N / 126.48 ° E (Sea Philippines, Philippines Primary data source: PHIVOLCS Previous news A very shallow 4.5 magnitude earthquake was reported late at night near Carlsbad, Eddy County, New Mexico, USA … Read all 3.2 magnitude earthquake has been reported Shallow early morning near Lubin, Lower Silesia, Poland … Read all A 5.1 magnitude earthquake was reported near Arawa, North Solomon, Papua New Guinea, just 15 minutes earlier by the German Research Center for Geosciences ( GFZ), which is one of the main international agencies monitoring seismic activity around the world. The earthquake occurred at an average depth of 89 km below the epicenter on the morning of Wednesday March 17, 2021 at 11:57 am local time. The exact magnitude may be revised. For an earthquake, its center and its depth within the next few hours or minutes, as it occurs Seismologists are asked to review data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. Read all, what is the strongest earthquake in the world on your birthday? Or during a certain month or even an entire year? Find out with our new earthquake finder! … read everything

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ny.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos