4.2-magnitude earthquake strikes near Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya, Cagayan Valley, Philippines / Volcano Discovery

Wednesday, March 17, 2021 10:18

10:18 am | Posted by: Earthquake Monitor

4.2 Earthquake Mar 17 5:58 pm (GMT +8)

Just 17 minutes ago, a 4.2-magnitude earthquake occurred near Bayumbung, Nueva Vizcaya, Cagayan Valley, Philippines. The earthquake was recorded on the afternoon of Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 5:58 PM local time, at a very shallow depth of one kilometer below the surface, and the event was presented by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), the first seismic agency. To report this, a second report was later released by the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), which also listed it as a 4.2 magnitude earthquake.Based on the preliminary seismic data, the earthquake should not have caused any major damage, but it may have been felt by it. Many people describe it as a slight shaking in the epicenter area. The weak vibration was probably felt in Salinas (population 2,500) located 18 km from the epicenter, Bayumbung (population 48,200) at 21 km, Bambang (population 22,800) 22 km, Solano (population 36,200) 24 km away Km, Baggabag B (population 25,000) is 25 km, Trinidad (population 41,300) is 40 km, and Baguio City (population 272,700) 41 km. Other cities or cities near the epicenter where you may have felt very weak include the tremors of Santiago (108,400 people) located 65 km from the epicenter.

Date and time: March 17, 2021 5:58 PM (GMT +8) local time (March 17, 2021 09:58 GMT) Size: 4.2 Depth: 1.0 km Latitude / Center longitude: 16.52 ° N / 120.96 ° E (Nueva Vizcaya, Cagayan Valley, Philippines) Primary data source: PHIVOLCS

