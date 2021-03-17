Ministers pledge new measures on women’s safety while lawmakers vote on police bill





The death of Sarah Everard has highlighted issues related to women's safety and sparked a debate over the right to protest after problems arose at a vigil in her honor.

The government has criticized the government's controversial new legislation on police, crime and punishment in England and Wales because it seems more important to protect the state than women. In response, the government announced additional measures to keep women safe. MPs have been voting on new legislation.



