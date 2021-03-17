A 4.3 magnitude earthquake strikes near Constantine, Algeria / Volcano Discovery





See also: monthly reports

Wednesday, March 17, 2021, 22:09

22:09 PM | Posted by: Earthquake Monitor

4.3 Earthquake 17 km west of Constantine, Algeria, March 17, 2021 10:49 pm (GMT +1)

Just 11 minutes ago, a 4.3-magnitude earthquake struck near Constantine, Algeria. The tremor was recorded late Wednesday night, March 17, 2021, at 10:49 pm local time, at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers below the surface of the Earth, and the event was introduced by the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ), the first seismic agency. Our monitoring service identified a second report from the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) which stated that the earthquake had a magnitude of 4.5 on the Richter scale, and based on the preliminary seismic data, the earthquake should not have caused any significant damage, but it may have been felt. with it. By many people as a slight shaking in the epicenter area. Perhaps a weak tremor was felt in Hama Bouziane (population 63,000) located 14 km from the epicenter, miles (population 68,800) 16 km away, Constantine (450,100 inhabitants) 17 km away, Ain Smara (population 29,000) 18 KM away, Didouche Mourad (25800) 18 km, Sidi Marwan (25100) 20 km, El Kharroub (83.700) 29 km, Chalghoum El Eid (71.700) 38 km. Automatically update size and depth if change occurs and follow up if other important earthquake news becomes available. If you are in the region, please submit your experience to us through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

Date and Time: March 17, 2021 10:49 PM (GMT +1) local time (March 17, 2021 21:49 GMT) Size: 4.3 Depth: 10.0 km Latitude / Center Longitude: 36.42 ° N / 6.44 ° E) Constantine, Algeria) Primary data source: GFZ

