2,590 earthquakes A new study of the Magna earthquake reveals more about the Wasatch fault





Magna, Utah – As we approach the first anniversary of the 5.7-magnitude earthquake that knocked Yutan out of bed in the Salt Lake Valley, scientists have learned new information about the Wasatch fault.

At 7:09 a.m. on March 18, 2020, the earthquake occurred. It caused more than $ 2 million in damage across the Salt Lake Valley, particularly near the epicenter of Magna. Since then, approximately 2,590 earthquakes have been recorded as part of the same sequence and have been felt to varying degrees.

A new earthquake study by the University of Utah seismograph stations, the Utah Department of Emergency Management and the Utah Geological Survey found that the Magna Fault Line is part of the larger Wasatch fault.

“We think the fault is located next to the mountains on the eastern side of [Salt Lake City]“It goes down west, so it goes down under the whole city. Since it’s dropping at a shallower angle than we previously thought, it’s closer to,” said Kathryn Weiden, a research scientist at seismograph stations at the University of Utah, in a Wednesday interview with FOX 13. The surface than we thought. So earthquakes are closer to people. “

This means that the vibration in future earthquakes will be higher than previously thought, Weeden said.

She added, “I would say we will feel it a little more than we thought.”

In addition to giving a fresh look around fault lines and earthquakes in Salt Lake Valley, Whidden said he can provide information when it comes to building codes. The University of Utah also warned that many small earthquakes do not mean that pressure has been relieved by a much larger earthquake.

“We still have a 50% chance of a 6.5 or even 7 magnitude earthquake here along the Wasatch front in the next 50 years,” warned Wade Matthews of the Utah Department of Emergency Management, which oversees the state’s Be Ready Utah initiative. .

In fact, the Wasatch front was nearly 100 years late for a major earthquake.

Matthews urged people to prepare now. The state has published a number of helpful guides on how to prepare in the event of an earthquake. He said people should make sure they have an emergency kit, keep a pair of shoes and a flashlight by their bed in case a disaster strikes in the middle of the night, and have a communication plan for their families. People must also take steps to secure the furniture.

He said that when the earthquake strikes, remember to “stop, fall, and hold on.”

“Check out earthquake insurance,” Matthews said. “A lot of home insurance does not cover earthquakes.”

The Utah Department of Emergency Management will participate in City Hall Thursday night to talk about the Magna earthquake. You can find out more information here.

More information on earthquake preparedness can be found here.

