Earthquake information: Light Mag. 4.3 Earthquake – South Pacific on Thursday March 18, 2021 at 11:56 am (GMT +12)





4.3 magnitude earthquake at a depth of 435 km

Mar 18 00:00 UTC: First to report: GEONET (New Zealand) after 4 minutes. Mar 18 00:02: Volume recalculated from 4.1 to 4.3. The depth of the hypocenter was recalculated from 504.9 to 435.4 km (314 to 271 miles). The epicenter location was corrected at 48 km (30 mi) northwest.

Date and time: March 17, 2021 23:56:22 UTC – Local time at the epicenter: Thursday, March 18, 2021 11:56 a.m. (GMT +12) Size: 4.3 Depth: 435.4 km Latitude / longitude of the epicenter: 32.50928 ° S / 179.67287 ° Nearest Volcano: Haungaroa (67 km / 42 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 603 km (374 mi) northeast of Waitianga (Population: 3370) -> See nearby earthquakes! 608 km (378 mi) northeast of Coromandel (population: 1,500)) -> See nearby earthquakes! 612 km (380 miles) northeast of Lee (Population: 499) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 631 km (392 mi) northeast of Warkworth (population: 3,440) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 632 km (393 mi) Northeast Wales (Population: 1,990) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 652 km (405 mi) northeast of Pakuranga (Auckland) (Population: 8,910) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 656 km (408 mi)) northeast of North Shore (Population: 207,900) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 659 km (409 mi) northeast of Auckland (Population: 417,900) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 671 km (417 mi) northeast of Waitakere (pop: 208,100) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: cloudy clouds 19.6 ° C (67 ° F), humidity: 72%, winds: 13 m / s (26 knots) from southeastern raw data Ource: GEONET (NZ) (Earthquake and Geological Survey Commission) New Zealand (Estimated Energy Exported: 1.8 x 1011 joules (49.4 MWh, equivalent to 42.5 tons of TNT) more information

Size Depth Location Source 4.3435 km New Zealand GEONET (New Zealand) M 4.1505 km 4.1 South of Kermadyk Island User reports about this earthquake (1)

Algiers, Algeria / light shaking (MMI IV) / clanking, shaking / 2-5 seconds: I really don’t know if it was the same earthquake, but I felt myself shaking..I was asleep (around 1:15 am) and then my bed and door started By vibrating. It was very light and nobody in my family woke up. It was very frightening because I didn’t know what was happening .. and I remembered the science class that day: Earthquakes !! So I searched on the internet, “les ondes sismiques dans le mondes actuellement” which we can translate through seismic blocks all over

