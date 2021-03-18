People in Sparta rebuild 7 months after the 5.1-magnitude earthquake





Sparta, North Carolina – Reconstruction after seven months. On Wednesday, the town of Sparta began demolishing homes deemed uninhabitable after being destroyed by an earthquake in August.

As the city continues to be hit by hundreds of aftershocks still holding it back, Mayor Wes Brennegar of Sparta said the influx of support from the community and beyond is what propels them forward.

“Nobody here can be ready for an earthquake,” Brengar said.

On August 9, a 5.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Sparta. The tremor was so intense that he could sense it hundreds of miles away.

After more than seven months, it was time to rebuild families here.

Ronnie Norris and his wife have lived in their home for 31 years.

“It hit everything at once. It looked like a plane crash.” The ground shook, the house shook, the pictures fell off the walls, Norris said.

The Norris family had to watch as he was demolished due to the precarious foundation of that earthquake

“It’s hard to see it going down,” said Norris.

Luckily, he and his wife managed to get almost everything out before chunks of wood and bricks were all that was left of their home.

A camera that contains hundreds of priceless wedding photos stolen from the couple’s car

“This has become a problem. Is repairing the home more cost-effective or do we have to demolish it and start over?” In many cases, starting over is more cost-effective.

The Norris will rebuild on the same plot of land all thanks to the $ 24 million earthquake recovery fund bill signed by Governor Roy Cooper.

“We are happy to rebuild one,” Norris said.

At WFW after 7034, where FOX8 showed you the damage again in August, when it was named one of the areas hardest hit by this earthquake, things started to improve.

“Our Volkswagen is stronger than it has ever been,” Brinegar said.

The facade has been recreated, there is a new staircase in front of the front door and there is new paint on the outside.

While much of the artifacts in the basement have survived, some of the historic pieces have not been successful.

“They took what they could and repaired what they could, but there were two pieces broken,” Beringar said.

The emergency department said it will take years for Sparta to fully recover from the devastation here.

But the influx of support reinforces that the people of Sparta do not stand alone.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone who kept us in their prayers.” The donations are enormous and they say a lot about the people in this country – in this state.

In addition to government relief money, the mayor said the city has raised more than $ 40,000 in independent donations from across the country.

Three more homes are slated for demolition this week.

