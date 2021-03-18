The NHS in England has warned of a “significant reduction” in the supply of vaccines





A letter from the NHS in England has warned local health officials that they expect a “significant reduction in the weekly supply of Covid vaccines” by the end of this month. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

The number of first doses to be delivered in April means it will be significantly slower, and local health officials have been told not to invite anyone under the age of 50 to be vaccinated unless there is an exceptional situation. The health secretary stressed that supplies are "grain" in the "pair of course", and claimed that the expansion will continue on the right track, but Labor calls for greater transparency in supply issues.

