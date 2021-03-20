A volcano erupted in Iceland near the capital after weeks of seismic activity





Lava currents are seen during a volcanic eruption at Vajrad Svial, Reykjanes, Iceland, March 19, 2021 in this still image taken from a video clip made available on social media.

Icelandic Meteorological Office | Via Reuters

The country’s meteorological office said a volcanic eruption began in southwest Iceland near the capital Reykjavik on Friday following thousands of small earthquakes in the area in recent weeks.

The volcanic eruption occurred near Mount Vajrad, Svial, in the Reykjanes peninsula, about 30 km southwest of the capital.

“I can see the glowing red sky from my window,” said Ranvig Gudmundsdottir, a resident of Grindavik, just 8 kilometers from the eruption.

“Everyone here gets in their cars to drive there,” she said.

More than 40,000 earthquakes have occurred in the peninsula in the past four weeks, a massive jump from the 1,000 to 3,000 earthquakes recorded every year since 2014.

Pictures on local media sites showed a bright red sky at night. A photo posted on Twitter by the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) showed smoke rising from streams of incandescent lava.

The International Maritime Organization said the volcanic eruption did not pose any direct threat to Grindavik residents or vital infrastructure.

“I think we can’t hope for anything better than that,” Sara Barsotti, the International Maritime Organization’s volcanic risk coordinator, told Reuters.

The International Maritime Organization said that unlike the 2010 eruption of Eyjafjallajökull volcano, which stopped nearly 900,000 flights and forced hundreds of Icelanders from their homes, it is not expected that much ash or smoke will be emitted into the atmosphere.

Located between the Eurasian tectonic plates and North America, it is among the largest tectonic plates on the planet. Iceland is an earthquake and volcanic spot where the two plates move in opposite directions.

The source of the eruption is a large mass of molten rock known as magma, which made its way to the surface during the past weeks, triggering earthquakes.

However, the number of earthquakes has slowed in recent days, leading geologists to say that a volcanic eruption would be less likely.

The International Maritime Organization said that Keflavik International Airport in Reykjavik has not been closed after the eruption, but that each airline has to decide for itself whether or not to fly.

The International Maritime Organization said that a helicopter with scientific personnel on board was planted to monitor the explosion.

.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos