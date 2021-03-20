“Boxing has saved a lot of people” – Frank Bruno





Frank Bruno is a legendary boxer, former WBC heavyweight champion and public figure. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

The recently released documentary, 'Bruno v Tyson', explores his famous career and his unique rivalry with boxer Mike Tyson. Frank has spoken to Krishnan about his struggle with mental health, how it has affected him in recent years and his hopes for the future.

