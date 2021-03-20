Sharing power with the Taliban? Interview with former Afghan President Hamid Karzai – BBC News





Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai has told the BBC he is happy with the US proposal to create a new government to distribute interim power in the country – which would include the Taliban, and is expected to lead to a ceasefire. So far, however, current President Ashraf Ghani has opposed the idea, and the Taliban say they continue to consider the proposals. It comes amid a new diplomatic push to end the conflict. Karzai has played an important role in the discussions on the peace process. He spoke to Secunder Kermani in Kabul.

#BBCNews #Afghanistan #HamidKarzai.



