The rooms of the Bergara ICU are being filled again as Italy struggles with the third wave of Covid





The hospital corridors were crowded with dying patients, doctors and nurses who were disappointed in their face masks. The Italian town of Bergamo was the epicenter of the first wave of the European pandemic.

Now, 12 months later, it is once again in a blockade crisis as Italy struggles with the third wave of Covid infections. The hospital's ICU rooms are being refilled and staff who are tired after a year of trauma want to know why they haven't learned the main lessons yet. Francesca Tosarelli – filmmaker / journalist, Fabio Bucciarelli – journalist.



