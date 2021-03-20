Football child sexual abuse scandals: reviews found “institutional failures” – BBC News





The “significant institutional failure” of the Football Association means that it “did not do enough to keep children safe” – according to the findings of an independent study on historical child sexual abuse at stake. He found it “very slow” to implement enough protective measures between October 1995 and May 2000. He said there was no evidence that the FA knew of a problem before the summer of 1995. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

