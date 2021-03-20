The rights of gay men in the South Korean army have been highlighted – BBC News





They can serve gay soldiers in South Korea, but they can be punished for sexual consent. This law is currently being examined by the country’s main courts. Artist and activist Jeram Kang says he was sexually harassed while he was in the South Korean military. After Army commanders learned that he was gay, Jeram was expelled. He was later taken to a psychiatric hospital. Ten years later, his handwritten testimony, along with the stories of other gay soldiers, have turned it into an art exhibition that emphasizes gay rights. If you are affected by this story, or someone you know can get help, information and advice via the BBC Action Line: bbc.in/ActionLine Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

