Saturday, 20 March 2021, 08:12

4.4 Earthquake Mar 20 1:46 am (GMT -6)

A 4.4-magnitude earthquake near Pinotiba Nacional, Santiago Pinotiba Nacional, Oaxaca, Mexico, was reported just 25 minutes ago by the National Seismic Service of Mexico (SSN), which is the main national agency that monitors seismic activity in Mexico. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 19 km below the epicenter early in the morning of Saturday 20 March 2021 at 1:46 am local time. The exact size, epicenter, and depth of the earthquake can be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. The Seismological Center (EMSC) which recorded the 4.4 magnitude earthquake also, based on the preliminary seismic data, the earthquake should not have caused any major damage, but it was probably felt by many people as a slight shaking in the epicenter area. The weak tremors were probably felt in Rancho Nuevo (population 540) located 4 km from the epicenter, San Juan Cacahuatepec (population 4,200) 17 km, Coagenequelapa (population 10,300) 21 km away, San Pedro Gican (population 4,700) ) 22 km, Pinotepa Nacional (29,600) 24 km, San Pedro Amosgos (4,900) 24 km, Pinotiba de Don Luis (5,700 inhabitants) 27 km, Umitepec (population 24,100) 31 km VolcanoDiscovery will Automatically updates size and depth if these changes change and follow up if other important news about the earthquake becomes available. If you are in the region, please submit your experience to us through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

Download and upgrade the Volcanoes & Earthquakes app to get one of the fastest online seismic alerts: Android | Earthquake data:

Date and time: March 20, 2021 1:46 AM (GMT -6) local time (March 20, 2021 07:46 GMT) Size: 4.4 Depth: 19.0 km Latitude / Center longitude: 16.48 ° N / 98.22 ° W (Rancho Nuevo, Oaxaca Preliminary data source: SSN Previous News A 4.7-magnitude earthquake occurred early in the evening on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 6:45 pm local time near Wakkanai, Wakkanai-shi, Hokkaido, Japan, according to the Japan National Institute. For Earth Science and Disaster Research, Resilience (NIED) … Read all Just 20 minutes ago, a 4.5-magnitude earthquake struck near Faizabad, Visabad, Badakhshan, Afghanistan. The tremor was recorded on Saturday morning March 20, 2021 at 11:43 am Local time morning, at an average depth of 99 km below the surface. The European-Mediterranean Seismic Center (EMSC) reported that a magnitude 4.3 earthquake occurred just 11 minutes ago 36 kilometers northwest of Erzincan, Turkey … Read allMexico shook near Ometepec, Guerrero, was triggered by a 5.4-magnitude earthquake just 12 minutes ago, the German Research Center for Irrational Sciences reported. Z (GFZ). Read all … We receive early unverified reports of seismic activity in or around Mexico at around 03:10 GMT. There are no details yet on the size or depth of this earthquake. We expect more accurate data to emerge in the next few minutes. The mentioned location and size are indicative and temporary until AllQuakes receives more accurate scientific data from a national or international seismic agency. Check back here shortly and stay safe. … read everything

