Syrian conflict: 10 years in 10 minutes





During the ten years of the Syrian war, Channel 4 News has covered various fiery points and struggles of the changing conflict and provided extraordinary images and accounts thanks to the many Syrians who have dared to film and tell the story of the destruction of their country.

These films won three International Emmys, numerous other awards and also produced Channel 4's Oscar-nominated film 'For Sama' with Channel 4. This collection of stories from the last 10 years is a tribute to them and to all sides who have suffered so much in this never-ending conflict.





