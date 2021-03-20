What it means to have siblings with Down syndrome





From the beaches of Cornwall to the neighborhoods of Mumbai and the cityscapes of New York, brothers Nicholas and Alex Bourne embarked on a journey together to explore what it means to be a brother with Down syndrome. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

A new documentary called “Beautiful” shows how Nicholas takes care of his brother and Alex after childhood, now facing the uncomfortable truth that they both need to become more independent. They both travel around the world to meet other siblings with Down syndrome. It’s a frank narrative of a changing relationship between brothers with a special bond, sometimes uncomfortable. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News



source