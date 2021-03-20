Strong earthquake hits Japan; No damage was reported





Yesterday, a strong earthquake struck northern Japan, shook buildings in Tokyo and issued a tsunami warning in part of Japan’s northern coast.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The United States Geological Survey estimated the force at 7.0 degrees and depth at 54 km. The shaking started before 6:10 p.m.

The epicenter was off the coast of Miyagi Prefecture, which was severely damaged during the 2011 Tohoku earthquake and tsunami that left more than 18,000 people dead.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued a tsunami warning of up to 1 meter for Miyagi immediately after the earthquake, but raised it after about 90 minutes.

Japan Broadcasting Corporation said the tsunami may have already reached parts of the Miyagi coast.

There were no immediate reports on the extent of the damage.

NHK said the quake caused temporary blackouts in some areas and halted express train services in the area.

Japan’s Nuclear Regulatory Authority said that no anomalies have been detected at nuclear power plants in the region, including the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, where the major collapses occurred after the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

Akira Wakimoto, Tumu Crisis Management Officer in Miyagi, said he was in his apartment when yesterday’s earthquake struck, and he felt his room shake for a long time.

In the port city of Ofunato, a hotel employee, Shotaro Suzuki, said there was a temporary outage of the elevators and they stopped briefly, but the electricity was restored and there were no other problems.

“Our guests seemed to be anxious at first,” Suzuki told NHK, “but they all went back to their rooms, and our facility seemed to be fine.”

JMA spokesman Noriko Kamaya told a news conference that the earthquake is a follow-up to the magnitude-9.0 earthquake in 2011.

Kamaya urged people to be careful and stay away from the coast because of the potential for high seas.

