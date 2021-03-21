7.0 magnitude earthquake hits Japan





National Review

Chinese officials open talks claiming the United States has lost power to advocate for democracy

US and Chinese officials traded heavy criticism of each other’s country on Thursday, as officials from both countries met face to face for the first time since President Joe Biden took office. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan clashed with Yang Jiechi, the head of foreign affairs of the Chinese Communist Party, as the two-day talks began in Alaska on Thursday. While Blinken said the Biden administration had joined its allies in fighting and reasserting China’s growing authoritarianism at home and abroad, Yang accused the United States of hypocrisy in its criticism of Beijing over human rights and other issues. The meeting comes amid escalating tensions between the two countries on a number of issues: trade, human rights, the coronavirus epidemic, and China’s actions in the South China Sea. Blinken said that China’s actions in Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan, as well as cyber attacks on the United States and economic coercion against US allies, “all threaten the rules-based order that maintains global stability.” “That is why they are not just internal issues, and why do we feel the duty to raise these issues here today,” he said. Likewise, Sullivan said, China has committed “an assault on fundamental values.” “We are not seeking conflict, but we welcome intense competition,” he said. Yang accused Blinken, Sullivan and other US officials of “condescension” and hypocrisy, saying that the United States did not address its own human rights issues and internal discontent. He said, “We believe it is important for the United States to change its image and stop promoting its democracy in the rest of the world.” “A lot of people inside the United States have little confidence in US democracy.” “China will not accept the unjustified accusations from the US side,” he said. He pointed out that the recent events sparked a “period of unprecedented difficulty” in the relations between the two countries and “harmed the interests of our peoples.” He said, “There is no way to suffocate China.” Blinken responded by saying after speaking with world leaders on his trip to Japan and South Korea that he had the opposite impression about the world’s view of the United States. Blinken said. “I also hear a deep concern about some of the measures your government is taking.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos