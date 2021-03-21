DOST released an Atlas to aid earthquake resistant designs





MANILA – The Department of Science and Technology – Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (DOST-Phivolcs) will release and deliver the Spectral Acceleration Map Atlas of the Philippines (SAM PH) to the Department of Public Works and Highways and to the Association of Structural Engineers of the Philippines on Tuesday.

SAM PH Atlas supports the government’s “Build, Build and Build” program as it can act as a reference for engineers, building designers, and urban planners in designing critical infrastructure and facilities such as hospitals, dams, power plants, roads, bridges, and railway systems to withstand severe VIII earthquakes.

It can also be used to evaluate and modify existing structures to conform to building standards.

Launch and rotation will take place by InfoSentro sa Phivolcs on March 23 at 9 am via Zoom.

Combined with earthquake model atlas for the Philippines, Metro Manila, Metro Cebu, and Davao Metro published from 2018 to 2019, SAM PH Atlas can provide scientific information on urban development, risk assessment, site-specific insurance rates and coverage.

“We very much hope that this last atlas will be used by all stakeholders to make the decision in building safer structures and facilities, and to enhance the resilience of our communities,” German Foreign Office Undersecretary and Phivolcs Officer in Charge Renato U Solidum Jr.

Apart from maps of spectral acceleration at the national and regional level, the atlas contains maps of historical earthquakes from 1619 to 2015, faults and active trenches in the country.

Spectral acceleration maps can be approved in the eighth edition of the National Construction Act of the Philippines planned for 2022.

A digital copy of the atlas will be freely downloadable from the DOST- Phivolcs website www.phivolcs.dost.gov.ph. (Public relations)

