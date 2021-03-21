The Indian factory makes 6,000 syringes a minute – BBC News





One of the largest syringe manufacturers has increased production due to high demand for Covid vaccines. Rajiv Nath, the head of India's largest syringe factory, said he now makes about 6,000 syringes a minute. But he says it's still not enough that the world needs 10 billion syringes to insert 60% of the population. Coordination between vaccine manufacturers, governments, the World Health Organization and syringe manufacturers is expected to be "very, very critical" going forward.

