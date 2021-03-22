The AF8 promotional campaign brings earthquake awareness to Timaru and Waimate





Supplied

QuakeCore’s Brandy Alger tests the strengths of the miniature structures designed by Waimate High School students on a shaking table.

A traveling tour that aims to bring awareness of earthquake risks and scientific impacts to South Island communities is currently on a tour of South Canterbury.

Alpine Fault has teamed up with prominent seismologists and civil defense emergencies for a series of presentations.

Monday’s team visited Waimate High School while a public meeting is scheduled for the city’s Regent Theater on Tuesday at 7 pm.

A public meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at the Roncalli College Hall in Timaru from 7 pm followed by classroom sessions at the school on Thursdays.

AF8 Program Leader Alice Lake Hammond said the aim of the events is to share the story of the alpine collapse, the impacts and consequences of a future earthquake, and how people can become more prepared for it.

“The real success of the AF8’s work has been the program’s ability to blend world-leading science with local knowledge and experience to increase awareness and increase our preparedness for the next Alpine Fault earthquake.

“The promotional campaign plays a central role in this.

“By making this science available in a community setting, and sharing it in a local context where it is most connected to the community, this is where we come alive and see the start of action.”

Supplied

AF8 Project Leader Alice Lake Hammond uses a South Island model to teach Waimate High School students about the Alpine Rift.

Waimate High School classes got a taste of the Promotional Tour on Monday.

Lake Hammond said it used a South Island model to show where the bug went, its history, and how far the split had moved over the years.

Brandy Alger brought out the QuakeCore project a small shaking table to simulate the effects of an earthquake, and students were invited to create small structures with skewers and blocks.

“Some of the ‘buildings’ survived so well on the shake table, but the students were very happy that the more fragile structures quickly disintegrated,” said Lake Hammond.

AF8 is a collaboration between six South Island islands – Nelson Tasman, Marlborough, West Coast, Canterbury, Otago and Southland – Civil Defense Emergency Management (CDEM) groups, partner agencies, stakeholders, and scientists.

It aims to broadly share alpine avalanche risk and impact information and preparedness information, through communication and engagement activities, to raise awareness, enable conversation and build societal preparedness for natural hazard events.

It is part of an ongoing series of activities designed to support conversations and knowledge sharing about major natural hazards.

Public events are planned in 14 communities, including 15 school visits, around the South Island, with top scientists talking about the work they’re doing and sharing the risk of collapsing in the Alps and the science of impact.

